Debbie Is The Feminist Killjoy We Need On Shameless Season 9

Refusing to accept $3 less per hour than her male counterparts, Debbie gets smart. She constructs an adult sized diaper from Frannie’s smaller ones so that she doesn’t have to take a single trip to the portable toilet during her shift. She makes sure her boss knows it, and clocks the time her male co-workers have spent in the can, too. It seems like a juvenile antic to thumb her nose at her boss; another shining example of how stubbornly petty Debbie can be. I find myself pleading with Debbie to keep her head down, save up, and not make waves until she can figure out something better for herself and Frannie. But much to my surprise, her plan works. The foreman reluctantly agrees to bump her pay and suddenly I was forced to rethink all of my biases against her.