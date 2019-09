Debbie Is The Feminist Killjoy We Need On Shameless Season 9

After giving birth to her daughter, Debbie was stumped about how to provide for her. Underaged and without a high school diploma, she first tried to work things out the Gallagher way: stealing and conning. Neither turned out to be sustainable options, and in season 8, Debbie picked up the welding trade. Despite the fact the she’s already lost three toes in an accident and has a slight limp, things are going as well as they can. She’s working in her field and making $15 an hour, which is fine until she finds out that the men she works with get paid $18 an hour. Her foreman is very blunt about the fact that she’s being paid less because she’s a woman and takes longer bathroom breaks. If this sounds like a ridiculous justification, it’s because it is. I know it, you know it, and Debbie knows it.