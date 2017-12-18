The latter has been a source of stress and test of endurance for the fresh landlady. Seven episodes into the eighth season, Fiona has already had to evict several tenants, developed a rivalry with one, and had to deal with the death of another. But most notable, the business of real estate has made it clear to the generationally broke millennial what it takes to jump into a different tax bracket. Suddenly interested in property values, Fiona doesn’t want a church near her rental property to be rented out as a homeless shelter. What she doesn’t know is that Trevor and Ian are the ones trying to open the shelter for LGBTQ+ youth. When the siblings realize they’re working against each other, Ian accuses Fiona of putting money before family and what’s right. Fiona thinks Ian is trying to sabotage one of the few chances she has at making a better life for herself and the rest of the family.