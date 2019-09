Showtime’s original series Shameless really lives up to its name. The dramedy — another spot-on descriptor — has spent eight seasons making it hard for viewers not to laugh at things that aren't actually funny like addiction, poverty, and even death. In fact, what makes the show work is the insistence of the Gallagher family and their immediate circle of cultural outcasts that their alternate reality, one that requires them not to take anything, including their own fucked-upness too seriously, is anything but shameful. It’s just the way things are on the Southside of Chicago . And this season, Shameless appears to have turned it up a notch. Episode five, “The (Mis)Education of Liam Fergus Beircheart Gallagher,” included several plot points that not even I, a diehard fan of the show, could graze over as casual Gallagher mischief. It forced me to finally ask, how exactly does Shameless get away with being so dark? I think the answer is in its whiteness.