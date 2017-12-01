Gallagher patriarch Frank (William H. Macy) is the poster child for this cause. Arguably the most morally bankrupt member of the Gallagher family, Frank is on what feels like his millionth glow-up in the series. Frank has always put the pursuit of money and alcohol over his responsibility to his family. He was a liar and a cheat. He has swindled a new liver after a life of drugs and alcohol, and to show his appreciation, he has continued to indulge in those substances. He came back from near death after his family threw him into a river for ruining Fiona’s wedding. And now, after going on a meth binge to mourn the death of Monica, he has committed himself to being a productive member of society. This includes becoming a PTA dad at his youngest son’s school and snagging a management position at the hardware store where he works. He has even caught the lustful eye of several of the wealthy moms at the school.