But, here’s the thing, plus-size people the world over aren’t here to “worship” more slender people when they’re feeling sad. It’s not their job to be tender, or available, or pleasing, when conventionally attractive people need someone to be nice to them. And, it’s not like they’re “lucky” to score a thinner person, or just waiting around for one to bless them with sexual interest. Perpetuating such an idea seems bizarrely dated for a series that usually seems light years ahead of its peers. If you told me an old episode of How I Met Your Mother fell into that kind of shaming trap I would believe you — not one of Showtime's most consistently thought-provoking dramedies. As per an unexpectedly relevant conversation I had with a guy friend this weekend, “A woman can still be a size 16 and a total 10.” The same can, and should, be said for a guy.