The trailer for the upcoming season was released yesterday, and there's quite a bit to go over. We are reminded of Frank's (William H. Macy) conversion to Buddhism following their death of his ex-wife, Monica (Chloe Webb). As far as Fiona's newly purchased apartment building, it seems like she has her work cut out for her. In Szohr's brief appearance, she describes her fellow tenants as a "merry band of deadbeats." All this along with a poorly thought out plan to move meth and it looks like season 8 is set to be a busy one.