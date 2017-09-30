Shameless is set to come back for the eighth season, and the show just dropped a trailer with the first look at Gossip Girl alum Jessica Szohr in the recurring role of Nessa. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Szohr's character is a tough and smart lesbian who will build a strong friendship with Fiona, (Emmy Rossum) over the course of her season-long arc.
Season 7 of the popular series ended with Emmy Rossum's character purchasing an apartment building from Ryan (Barry Sloane), whom she met at a Southside Young Professionals networking event. Nessa is one of her tenants. Since the start of the show, Fiona has relied on the friendship she has with her neighbor Veronica (Shanola Hampton) for advice concerning relationships, her siblings, and herself. Here's hoping for another example of a strong, female friendship heading into season 8.
The trailer for the upcoming season was released yesterday, and there's quite a bit to go over. We are reminded of Frank's (William H. Macy) conversion to Buddhism following their death of his ex-wife, Monica (Chloe Webb). As far as Fiona's newly purchased apartment building, it seems like she has her work cut out for her. In Szohr's brief appearance, she describes her fellow tenants as a "merry band of deadbeats." All this along with a poorly thought out plan to move meth and it looks like season 8 is set to be a busy one.
We were first introduced to Jessica Szohr as Dan Humphrey's long-time friend, and on-and-off love interest, Vanessa Abrams on the hit series turned cult classic Gossip Girl. Since then she has acted in a number of films and appeared on TV shows such as CSI: Cyber, though aside from the short-lived series Complications, this will be her first season-long return to television. This is not Szohr's first time working with Showtime. The actress recently made a three-episode appearance on the network's revival of Twin Peaks.
Shameless is set to return this fall, though no official air date has been released yet.
