Season 8 introduced Shameless to one of the worst villains it’s ever seen: Kassidi (Sammi Hanratti). She is one of the people Carl Gallagher (Ethan Cutkosky) takes in when he gets the idea to open his own radical, boot camp style rehab program. He figured it was a good way to earn money for his second year of military school and help others at the same time. But one blow job turns into an intense love affair between the two teenagers. Still, this isn’t the endearing romance you think it is. Emotionally unstable Kassidi is obsessed with Carl and manipulates him into doing her will. She refuses to let him return to his military school, and even pressures him into a shotgun marriage. At the end of season 8, he managed to escape onto the bus that would take him back to school, but I wouldn’t rest assured that it’s the last we’ve seen of Kassidi. Their legally binding connection means that she can come back and make trouble for the Gallaghers at any moment. She could also be pregnant with another Gallagher baby.