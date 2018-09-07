Fans of the Showtime original series Shameless have been abuzz following the shocking news that leading lady Emmy Rossum (who plays Fiona) will be leaving the show after the upcoming ninth season. As the eldest of the core six Gallagher children, Fiona has had to be the family matriarch, making sure her younger siblings were okay, trying to establish a roadmap for her own future, and keeping up with her own tumultuous love life. Both literally and figuratively, she has been a more present member of the family than her dad Frank (William H. Macy). News of Rossum’s departure has left fans of the wondering what will come of the Gallagher clan without its most responsible member, and how the show will send Fiona off.
But with all eyes on the future of Shameless, it’s worth taking a look at the Gallagher family past, since season 9 premieres on Sunday. While the unruly bunch has remained firmly stuck on Chicago’s working class Southside, loyal viewers know that there is always some new relationship, scam, or drama looming on the horizon. Here's a refresher on what viewers need to remember before the new season starts. Warning: spoilers ahead.
Svetlana is gone.
In January, Isidora Goreshter announced that she would not be returning to Shameless. Her role as Svetlana, a Russian sex worker, was supposed to be limited to a single episode and lasted five seasons. In that time, Svetlana got pregnant, married, and divorced. Then she remarried into Kevin (Steve Howley) and Veronica’s (Shanola Hampton) relationship in a complicated love triangle that would honestly take too long to explain. But ever the hustler, Svetlana quickly wore out her welcome as Kev and V’s official unicorn after she overtook their bar business from right under their noses. So in a Shameless version of conscious uncoupling, the pair helped Svetlana marry a rich, senile old man.
Carl is technically still married.
Season 8 introduced Shameless to one of the worst villains it’s ever seen: Kassidi (Sammi Hanratti). She is one of the people Carl Gallagher (Ethan Cutkosky) takes in when he gets the idea to open his own radical, boot camp style rehab program. He figured it was a good way to earn money for his second year of military school and help others at the same time. But one blow job turns into an intense love affair between the two teenagers. Still, this isn’t the endearing romance you think it is. Emotionally unstable Kassidi is obsessed with Carl and manipulates him into doing her will. She refuses to let him return to his military school, and even pressures him into a shotgun marriage. At the end of season 8, he managed to escape onto the bus that would take him back to school, but I wouldn’t rest assured that it’s the last we’ve seen of Kassidi. Their legally binding connection means that she can come back and make trouble for the Gallaghers at any moment. She could also be pregnant with another Gallagher baby.
Ian is off the deep end, and in jail.
Poor Ian (Cameron Monaghan). His battle with bipolar disorder has been extremely turbulent. He's been involved in kidnapping and child endangerment, and now he has become a cultish prophet for LGBTQ+ youth with no regard for authority. In the season 8 finale, he was arrested for setting someone’s car on fire, and with his history, I don’t think things are going to get better for him any time soon.
Lip might actually be getting his life together.
There is no character that I worry about more than Lip (Jeremy Allen White) because he has the most potential of all of the adult Gallaghers, but he’s also the most self-destructive. His alcoholism and codependency has meant that he’s prioritized everyone else’s (mainly women he’s sleeping with) bullshit without dealing with his own. But after finally achieving some sobriety, it seems like Lip is ready to face himself. He’s broken things off with Sierra (Ruby Modine) and has taken in an orphan. The best I can hope for is that he puts his tech skills to use, gets a job at Apple, and stays away from alcohol.
Debbie is missing a few toes.
Honestly, Debbie (Emma Kenney) is the kind of insufferable teenager that makes me want to swear off having children. She’s too stubborn to realize how naive she is in her youth, even if she is a mom. Anyway, her kid’s dad wants joint custody, and she doesn’t want to give it to him. She also had to self-amputate a few of her toes following a welding accident. But hey, at least she’s not pregnant again.
Liam, not Fiona, is going to break the Gallagher family curse.
Every once in awhile, Frank’s constant need to con people, places, and things pays off. It did when he got his youngest (and inexplicably Black) son into an elite private school, free of charge. It has put Liam (Christian Isaiah) in community with peers from different class backgrounds and experiences. It’s the kind of exposure that can drastically shift his life trajectory. Because he’s still so young, Liam can actually benefit from this influence, unlike his older siblings who have already proven themselves unable to assimilate into the upper class. Fiona may be finding her own way as an entrepreneur and property owner now — a huge step up for a convicted felon who never left the home she shares with her family — but it is probably going to be Liam that actually makes a life for himself not marked by struggle.
