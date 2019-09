How Will Fiona Leave Shameless?

Rossum shared the news of her departure in a heartfelt message directly to fans on Facebook where she focused on the friendships she’s made over the eight years she’s worked on the show, and the ways in which Shameless has changed her life. Her departure comes as a shock to fans of the show (like me) who have learned to depend on Fiona to bail her siblings, her friends, and herself out of the tightest of jams. Imagining a Shameless Southside without Fiona is a tall order. Executive producer John Wells already released a statement saying that the Shameless “door will always remain open for Fiona to return home for a visit or to move back in.” So the likelihood that we’ll be seeing an emotional funeral for Fiona like we got with her mother Monica (Chloe Webb) at the end of season 7 is low. This shocking news begs the question: how will the show write off its central character? Here are a few ideas: