Bella Thorne Opens Up About Childhood Abuse & Being Bullied In Hollywood In Honest Interview

Bella Thorne's most recent interview with the Los Angeles Times will make you see her in a whole new way. The star has been trying for years to make people see past their misguided perceptions of her looks and personality, speaking up about having cystic acne and her past experiences with abuse , but she still finds herself the subject of internet hate and disparaging headlines. Nevertheless, she used this interview to bravely go into more detail about the darker times in her life, getting honest about the bullying she's faced in Hollywood and how the sexual abuse she survived from ages six to fourteen continues to plague her.