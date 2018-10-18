Bella Thorne Opens Up About Childhood Abuse & Being Bullied In Hollywood In Honest Interview

Bella Thorne's most recent interview with the Los Angeles Times will make you see her in a whole new way. The star has been trying for years to make people see past their misguided perceptions of her looks and personality, speaking up about having cystic acne and her past experiences with abuse, but she still finds herself the subject of internet hate and disparaging headlines. Nevertheless, she used this interview to bravely go into more detail about the darker times in her life, getting honest about the bullying she's faced in Hollywood and how the sexual abuse she survived from ages six to fourteen continues to plague her.
Thorne first revealed the she had been molested in December of 2017 with a tweet, later expanding on the experience on Instagram.
I was sexually abused and physically growing up from the day I can remember till I was 14..when I finally had the courage to lock my door at night and sit by it. All damn night. Waiting for someone to take advantage of my life again. Over and over I waited for it to stop and finally it did. But some of us aren't as lucky to get out alive. Please today stand up for every soul Mistreated. #timesup
“I used to think of myself like Marilyn Monroe a little bit,” she told the outlet. “Everyone thought Marilyn Monroe was this sex symbol and she was always perfect and beautiful, but she was dying on the inside. I go back to that tweet, and maybe, in some [messed] up way, it’s right. Maybe I am this way because I was molested and raped when I was younger.”
While Thorne is being more open about the abuse, she says she can't bring herself to report it and relive the traumatic memories.
“And I guess that makes me selfish,” she continued. “I could do it. I should do it. You should tell every girl to go after her attacker. You should tell every girl that she has the right to go out there and speak her truth."
Thorne later reportedly broke down in tears, saying, “It kind of makes me mad, because I read these stories that are really awful — I mean, really awful ... it’s really something getting ripped and taken from you. At least those girls tried. I just laid there, comatose.”
She also told the Times that she was bullied on the set of Famous In Love about "feminist issues, other things." She declined to get specific but went on to say, "One issue is when you have a girl, a young girl who is on your show, you can’t tell her that she’s ugly or she’s fat or she’s this or she’s that because that’s going to make her feel bad."
It was allegedly the network who called her ugly in emails. She also says there was an incident on set, but didn't go into detail. The series was cancelled in June.
Luckily, the profile also includes details of Thorne's strong support system, including her sister, her boyfriend, and her girlfriend (YouTuber Tana Mongeau). She's focused on her goals, which include winning an Oscar, and living her life despite the pushbacks and setbacks. In other words: She's Bella Thorne.
