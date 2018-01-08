Bella Thorne Shares Her Story Of Sexual Assault On Twitter

Inspired by the show of solidarity at Sunday night's Golden Globes, actress Bella Thorne took to Twitter with her own story of sexual assault, something she's previously mentioned online but never gone into detail about.
"I never knew what was right or wrong growing up," she wrote, accompanied by a photo of herself. "I didn't know the person sneaking into my bed room at night was a bad person."
She ended the post with the hashtag #TimesUp, a movement started by over 300 actresses in an effort to fight sexual harassment and assault in industries all over.
Thorne is of course not obligated to ever share more about her history with sexual assault than she is comfortable with, but it's especially poignant to hear yet another story of a woman having to endure this kind of alleged abuse, and is another reminder that we've let perpetrators get away with this behavior for far too long.
I never knew what was right or wrong growing up..I didn't know the person sneaking into my bed room at night was a bad person. #timesup pic.twitter.com/PD6PY7LgcX— bella thorne (@bellathorne) January 7, 2018
She elaborated on this tweet in a longer post on Instagram, writing, "I was sexually abused and physically growing up from the day I can remember till I was 14..when I finally had the courage to lock my door at night and sit by it. All damn night. Waiting for someone to take advantage of my life again. Over and over I waited for it to stop and finally it did. But some of us aren't as lucky to get out alive. Please today stand up for every soul Mistreated. #timesup"
Back in December, Thorne first revealed that she was a survivor of sexual abuse in an exchange with someone on Twitter.
"I would fuck this suit if I could," she tweeted, along with a photo of herself in a purple pantsuit.
I would fuck this suit if I could pic.twitter.com/2qo1Z7inGz— bella thorne (@bellathorne) December 7, 2017
Thorne took this opportunity to open up.
"Yeah I was. So it wasn't Disney," she wrote, later adding that "The world can be a sick place sometimes."
Yeah I was. So it wasn't Disney https://t.co/rXasG4pqov— bella thorne (@bellathorne) December 8, 2017
This admission came in the throes of the #MeToo movement, which started back when the New York Times first reported on the many allegations of sexual misconduct against producer Harvey Weinstein. Those who first spoke up inspired others to do the same, starting a wave of women coming forward in industries all over, promising the first signs of change thanks to the public outpouring of support and strength in the women banding together.
Thorne has long been an advocate for women, and has previously penned an essay for Refinery29 all about women's empowerment in the wake of President Donald Trump's inauguration.
"These roads are never easy. But please, let's try and be that one bright light in a very dark room," she wrote. "Let's commit to show up for the things we care about in the world — whether it's the wage gap, reproductive rights, or just basic human decency. I'm starting by marching. I'm marching the shit out of these D.C. steps along with SO MANY beautiful, talented, inspiring, and strong people. One of us can start change, but where change really takes place is when everyone stands up together and says, No more. I SAY NO MORE!"
Refinery29 has reached out to Thorne for additional comment.
If you have experienced sexual violence and are in need of crisis support, please call theRAINN Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).
