Bella Thorne Shares Her Story Of Sexual Assault On Twitter

"These roads are never easy. But please, let's try and be that one bright light in a very dark room," she wrote. "Let's commit to show up for the things we care about in the world — whether it's the wage gap, reproductive rights, or just basic human decency. I'm starting by marching. I'm marching the shit out of these D.C. steps along with SO MANY beautiful, talented, inspiring, and strong people. One of us can start change, but where change really takes place is when everyone stands up together and says, No more. I SAY NO MORE!"