Today, Donald Trump was sworn in as our new President. Everyone I know is asking where we go from here. How can we prevent the future from looking as ugly as the past few months did? Honestly, like many Americans, I have no idea where to start. I am just a 19-year-old girl, who lives, in my eyes, a pretty simple life. Yet, I am extremely blessed and fortunate to have a platform where I can speak out on the issues I'm the most concerned about: namely, the future of women’s rights.
Here's the thing: We can talk politics all day. We can talk about how women are statistically paid less than men, even in Hollywood. We can also talk about a woman's right to choose. But something that’s really tickling my sleeve is actually much more basic than any of that. I'm upset with how women are being raised in our society today. Right now. Right now, women are being taught to view themselves based on their physical appearance. It's 2017, and we are still allowing our looks to dictate who we should be or how worthy we are. How crazy is that?
Advertisement
But worthy of what, is my question. What are we not worthy enough for? Is it the big house? Is it the boy who sits next to us in class? Or is it the mean girls who constantly pick on us every day after practice? What exactly are we trying so hard to be worthy of? I am not going to sit here and pretend that I do not think or feel these things. It's what I have been taught, and what we will keep teaching generations of women to come if we don't demand a major cultural shift. But I am here to tell you it's bullshit. And it's distracting you from the things that are really important.
I often wonder where all this hate and misogyny even started from. How did we let it get this bad? And why aren't we stopping it? So many people go online, ready to spread negativity as opposed to compassion for others. I say fuck the haters. Let's be us!! Whatever we wanna be in this world, we can be.
Recognize the power in that. Let it sink in.
“
I say fuck the haters. Whatever we wanna be in this world, we can be.
”
We all have to let our guards down at some point, and this is the perfect time in history for you to start giving a damn about the people around you. Even the ones you don't know. It's hard, I get it. Change is difficult. So, start small. Open the door for someone on your way out of a restaurant. Help a friend of a friend clean up after a party. Give the single parent of three a hand with her groceries. Do good and others will follow. It always takes that first person to initiate. So be that first person. Channel your positivity and strength. Let that show and shine. Inspire others to lead with you.
These roads are never easy. But please, let's try and be that one bright light in a very dark room. Let's commit to show up for the things we care about in the world — whether it's the wage gap, reproductive rights, or just basic human decency. I'm starting by marching. I'm marching the shit out of these D.C. steps along with SO MANY beautiful, talented, inspiring, and strong people. One of us can start change, but where change really takes place is when everyone stands up together and says, No more. I SAY NO MORE!
Bella Thorne can be seen in Freeform’s new series Famous in Love, premiering April 18.
Advertisement