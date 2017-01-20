But worthy of what, is my question. What are we not worthy enough for? Is it the big house? Is it the boy who sits next to us in class? Or is it the mean girls who constantly pick on us every day after practice? What exactly are we trying so hard to be worthy of? I am not going to sit here and pretend that I do not think or feel these things. It's what I have been taught, and what we will keep teaching generations of women to come if we don't demand a major cultural shift. But I am here to tell you it's bullshit. And it's distracting you from the things that are really important.