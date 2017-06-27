How does a pro-life club celebrate the end of a fantastic school year? With a baby shower of course! ??? We gathered items to donate to Pregnancy Care Center, and we had a blast playing "pin the sperm on the egg", "guess the baby food", "my water broke", "baby bottle chugging contest", "guess the famous mom", and many other games, all while reminiscing about the culture of LIFE our generation is fostering, both on our campus and across the nation. We thank you all for a fabulous year. ? #prolife #bearssavebabies #probearsprobabiesprowomenprolife #sfla2017 #prolifegeneration

