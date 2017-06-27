This Is The New Face Of The Pro-Life Movement
These activists aren’t old white men — they’re young, they’re social-media savvy, and they’re predominantly female.
How does a pro-life club celebrate the end of a fantastic school year? With a baby shower of course! ??? We gathered items to donate to Pregnancy Care Center, and we had a blast playing "pin the sperm on the egg", "guess the baby food", "my water broke", "baby bottle chugging contest", "guess the famous mom", and many other games, all while reminiscing about the culture of LIFE our generation is fostering, both on our campus and across the nation. We thank you all for a fabulous year. ? #prolife #bearssavebabies #probearsprobabiesprowomenprolife #sfla2017 #prolifegeneration
The pro-life group on campus, their job is to say: yes you can.
The anti-abortion movement always knew it was vulnerable to criticism if it looked like it was a bunch of white men trying to tell women and people of color what to do with their bodies.
I realized [the movement] was younger people, like me and my friends. That was the first step of ‘this is who I am now, and there’s no going back.
It is so powerful visually that so many pro-life organizations at this point are being led by women, and many of them young women.
Maddi courageously chose life after finding out she is pregnant during her senior year at her Christian high school. Now her school won't allow her to walk during graduation. It's this response that drives many women to Planned Parenthood for an abortion. Can you send Maddi a message of love and support now? Go to the link in our bio. #prolife