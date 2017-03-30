People Think It Costs $1,000 To Raise A Baby. They're Really Wrong.

My husband and I do have some money saved, but it wasn’t necessarily earmarked for baby. In the childcare department, we’re really lucky — my mom lives nearby and helps care for our baby three days a week. The other two days, he attends a family-based daycare near our apartment. If we relied on full-time care, the monthly cost would be close to the same as our monthly mortgage. There are other expenses, of course. I drop around $50 every two weeks for a case of formula — I would probably spend more if I didn’t also breast-feed; it’s another $100 or so a month for diapers. The baby is moving into the stage of eating solids, so a recent Amazon spending spree included a new tray for our borrowed high chair, special spoons and bowls, and a sippy cup I hope he one day has the dexterity to use; the bill came to around $80. During one late-night nursing session, I shopped on Old Navy and filled a cart with cute clothes but never went back to actually purchase. NerdWallet’s study found that a quarter of respondents regret spending on clothes and toys, and while those are certainly the most fun things to buy, they’re also the items most often gifted. The most annoying thing about a new baby? They outgrow all those cute toys and clothes faster than you can wear them out.