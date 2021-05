This Curl Cream Cut My Wash-Day Styling Time In Half

Still, I was curious to see how the Living Proof Curl Collection held up, so when my wash day came around, I opened the shampoo and conditioner and got to work, working each product through my wet hair and detangling with a brush. Right away, I loved the shampoo, which created enough lather to make me feel clean but still left the curls in between my fingers feeling soft and defined. The conditioner wasn't my favorite — while the formula felt hydrating and thick enough for my hair, I found myself more frustrated trying to get the conditioner out of the squeeze bottle. That said, I wasn't turned off or disappointed with how my hair felt post-shower, so things were looking up.