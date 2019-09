The Products I Use To Revive My Heat-Damaged Curls

"There are lots of women that have the misunderstanding that they to have to find the products that are going to make their hair curly," says New York-based curl expert Mona Baltazar, a.k.a. @themonacut . "But what they need to realize is that if you're transitioning, those aren't your curls. So, you want to focus on the process of getting back your real curls and pattern, and what you're feeding your hair to do so."