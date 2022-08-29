A Hairdresser On How To Figure Out The Best Conditioner For Your Hair Type

We can be pretty brutal to the hair on our head, huh. From straightening, blow-drying, colouring and styling, those strands get a real workout — and it can start to show if you're not careful.
From frizz to split ends, being carefree with your hair is a one-way ticket to damage. The best way to combat this is with the right products.
Hair can't repair itself (devastating news) but you can prevent further damage and encourage the hair growing out of your scalp to come through healthy and strong.
The right conditioner is a major part of this, but it's not a one-size-fits-all situation. We asked Sydney-based hairdresser Amanda Tua to walk us through the best conditioner for every hair type.