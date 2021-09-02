How To Blow Dry Your Hair If You’ve Never Been Able To

After washing my hair, I patted it dry with a towel, wrung it out and used the Dyson (without any attachments) to dry it off for about 5 minutes. The temperature control was simply sublime - it didn’t feel overheated at all. I separated my hair into four sections, the flyaway attachment and in a downward motion went over the hair strand to get the desired smooth, shiny finish I was after. I generally like the way my hair looks a day or two after the wash and straighten, but using the Dyson gave it that sleek-but-not-too sleek look with a little more personality (especially when it’s shorter - lockdown RIP). It also cut the process in half. My hair was straight and styled within 20 minutes, which has genuinely never happened before. It also didn’t require using a brush — separating hair strands with my fingers worked perfectly well for the look I was going for.