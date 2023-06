As A Black Trans Girl, My Natural Hair Journey Led To A Rebirth

The joy I feel when doing my hair never ceases to amaze me. The process calls for holy moments of rest that last two days; it requires a departure from work or hanging out with friends, and even neglecting the pile of dishes in my kitchen sink (which, if being honest, I didn’t need an excuse to put off in the first place). My wash days require sacred hours of unravelling my butt-length braids , or cautiously cutting out my faux locs to ensure none of my “real” hair is clipped while one of my comfort shows plays in the background. It’s also a day of small drops of shampoo and large dollops of conditioner that I let soak in far past the recommended time and a second day of having lovingly tired arms as I blow out my hair, followed by the skilful fingers of a sister who braids me back into myself again. Once done, I marvel at my reflection and awe at the women who aid me in this rebirth. Together we create a space for self-observation, community and empowerment, as if to say ‘this is who I know myself to be and this is who you’ll see.’