These 11 Stylist-Approved Braid Trends Will Be Everywhere In 2023

Black women have been innovating with braid styles for centuries as a symbol of culture and self-expression — and of course for protection.
While braid styles have been captured in pop culture over the years, a growing movement of new generation braiders have taken over Instagram and TikTok to reclaim appropriated styles and bring a new age flair to tried-and-tested box braids.
Whether it's celebrities who have popularised a style, a throwback to the '90s, or simply a way to keep natural hair under control with all the benefits of creativity and aesthetic, braids will continue to grow and be appreciated as a art form in its own right.
Sydney hair braider Aaliyah Namokoyi at BGM Hair gave us the lowdown on all the latest braid inspiration you need for 2023, from extension colours to accessories and styles. Ahead, find 11 braid trends to bookmark for your next appointment.
