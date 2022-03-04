At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
Having greasy, dirty hair isn't very appealing, nor is having grime on our scalps. But with so many shampoos available these days, how do we know which ones to use? After all, not all shampoos are created equal.
While some things may be obvious (if your hair is oily, don't use a shampoo made for dry hair), we also understand that the wide variety of choices can be overwhelming.
Choosing the right shampoo shouldn't induce panic, so we've consulted some of the top hair insiders on which cleanser is best for each tress type. Scroll through to see their best shampoo picks for long, short and everything in between.