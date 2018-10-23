How To Choose The Best Shampoo For Your Hair Type

The importance of shampooing has been drilled into our brains since we were little. Having grease and grime on our scalps isn't very appealing, after all. What our moms likely didn't tell us? Which shampoo — of the many options — we should be using.
Just like not all conditioners are created equal, shampoos differ widely. While some things may be obvious (if your hair is fine and straight, don't use a product made for thick, curly strands), we also understand that the countless choices can be overwhelming.
So, we've consulted some of the top hair insiders in the biz on which cleanser is best for which strand type. Click through to see their picks for long, short, and everything in-between.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.