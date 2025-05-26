Everything To Know About Bouf Haircare, Sister Brand Of Tbh Skincare

Here at Refinery29 Australia, we've been long-time fans of tbh Skincare since it first made a splash with unique acne-busting patented technology. Rachael Wilde, the entrepreneur behind the successful Australian brand, turned tbh Skincare into a multi-million dollar business after launching in 2020, and, in 2023, Wilde merged Boost Lab into a banner company, York St Brands, of which she is cofounder and CMO.
Now, Wilde is launching another business under York St Brands — a haircare range called Bouf. The products are formulated with patented FGF5, a hair technology that came across Wilde's desk in 2024, but was initially intended to be part of York St Brands' existing portfolio. Wilde, however, believed that the technology, which claims to strengthen and visibly thicken hair while supporting its growth, deserved a completely new brand and product line.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
For the last 15 months, Wilde has been using Bouf products on her own thinning hair, and the results have been nothing short of mind-blowing. "One thing my hairdresser said to me [after using Bouf] was that your hair is actually growing full to the ends, which means it hasn't just grown long and wispy, it's grown healthily all the way down to the bottom," Wilde explains in an Instagram Reel. Early 90-day testing of the products on the Bouf website also shows some incredible results.
How does Bouf work?
FGF5 is a protein that tells your hair when it’s time to stop growing and fall out. The protein is a crucial regulator of hair growth in humans, and it is said that a mutation in the gene can result in increased hair length. Bouf works by blocking FGF5, thus acting as a snooze button for hair fallout. So, not only will your hair grow longer, it will also grow thicker and stronger.
The scientists behind Bouf's technology ran two clinical trials, according to Wilde, with the results showing hair that grew 20 per cent faster, had a 44 per cent increase in hair follicle growth, as well as an 82 per cent hair loss reduction. It is understood that around 49 per cent of women will be affected by hair loss in their life, and the reasons can vary from shedding due to stress, to conditions like postpartum hair loss.
The Bouf range includes a hair-growth tonic, shampoo, conditioner, leave-in mask and hair growth supplements, with prices ranging between $29.95 to $39.95. Bouf products will be available to shop online and in-store at Priceline and Atomica on May 27, 2025.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT