There's an entire sub-section of BeautyTok that's dedicated to perfecting the classic blowout. While some favour old-school favourites like Velcro and hot rollers, there's a host of blowout brushes circulating the market that have innovated the way we style our hair forever.
Our grandmothers may have needed to master a blowout with a traditional hairdryer and round brush (a dextrously challenging task by anyone's standards), but thankfully, we have the luxury of modern technological advancements.
Introducing: the blowout brush. A hot hair tool that looks like the handsome love child of a hairdryer and a round brush, these babies have come a long way since the '90s.
Unlike its forebears, the blowout brush is lightweight, speedy and easy to master. So, you can finally achieve a properly good blowout without forking out $150 for a visit to the salon or getting arm fatigue.
Ahead, 14 blowout brushes that make salon-quality tresses an at-home reality.