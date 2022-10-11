Street View: What People Are Wearing In Darlinghurst, Sydney

Welcome to the 11th instalment of Street View, a fortnightly series where we document everyday people's style for outfit inspo purposes.
Sydney is a haven for eclectic street style — we've got all the proof you need. Previously, we've scouted Newtown, Glebe Markets and Surry Hills, where we met with dozens upon dozens of stylish Sydneysiders out on the weekend.
For this latest Street View set, photographer Lydia Zhou hit the streets of Darlinghurst in Sydney's inner-city east. Snappy dressers ventured out this particular morning in search for secondhand clothing gems, courtesy of Second Life Markets.
Here you'll meet some seasoned secondhand shoppers — the word 'thrift' is mentioned a whopping 27 times in this gallery, proving that preloved fashion is always in vogue.
Ahead, 29 images that are sure to inspire your next outfit!