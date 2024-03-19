Who Won Australian Survivor: Titans V Rebels?

Spoilers ahead. After quite possibly one of the best Australian Survivor seasons that we've had yet, we've finally reached the end of Australian Survivor: Titans V Rebels, with Feras Basal being crowned as Sole Survivor.
"To be the first Aussie Arab to win Survivor is such a huge flex," Feras said after being crowned Sole Survivor. "To show off my culture and to show everyone where I've come from and my community is such a huge achievement. I'm so proud of myself."
"I am absolutely over the moon," Feras said. "I didn't for a million years think I could make it on Survivor, let alone win the bloody game. I'm literally still shaking."
"This is my chance to show my parents that there are so many ways to make it in Australia," Feras said during his final tribal council speech. "It would make me so proud to represent my community as the first Middle Eastern man to win Australian Survivor."
Unlike other years, the grand finale only saw two people make it to the final tribal council. After two and a half hours on the 'Ferris Wheel', Feras went against the odds and won the only challenge he needed to, securing his place in the top three.
When it came down to the final three vote, he brought the ultimate underdog, Caroline Courtis to the final tribal council, sending Mark Warnock to the jury. In the end it was just Caroline and Feras who made it through and battle it out for the $500,000 prize.
While many underestimated Caroline, she made a convincing final tribal council speech, outlining that she was the oldest woman on the season and used her social connections to carry her through. In addition, she highlighted that there was only two tribal councils where she didn't know where the vote was going. While many of us may have come in thinking it was an easy win for Feras, Caroline made a convincing argument for why it should be her.
However, Feras called out that while he was in a minority at times, he stuck with his loyalty and still managed to turn the game around. Feras admitted that he was using Kirby as a shield, but ultimately voted her out to back himself.
While some years might have a jury that's willing to put bad times behind them, this season's jury seemed to be far more bitter than usual, with the jury being largely unimpressed at both Caroline and Feras' answers.
But after some lacklustre answers and a kick up the backside by Valeria, Feras finally came out swinging, drawing attention to his exception idol plays, his booting of big names (including Kirby), and his adherence to his values.
Perhaps unsurprisingly, Feras ended up sweeping the votes, earning all votes from jurors.
It's a monumental moment to see the first Arab winner of Australian Survivor — and a man from Western Sydney, no less. Feras hasn't just changed the game through his innovative gameplay, he's made his culture proud and represented many people at home who rarely see themselves on the telly. And that's worth as much as $500,000.