A Former AFLW Coach & An Undercover Cop: Meet The Australian Survivor: Titans V Rebels Cast

Australian Survivor is (almost) finally back on our screens with the new season being billed as 'Titans Vs Rebels'. For the first time in a while, we're copping an entirely fresh crop of castaways that we haven't seen on screen before.
But who will actually be on our screen? Thankfully, we're starting to get drip-fed who will be playing Australian Survivor this year, including a former AFLW coach, a queen who can deadlift 190 kilos, and a model in a blue fluffy coat.
Ahead, every person on the next season of Australian Survivor: Titans Vs Rebels — included as their promos drop.
Valeria
First up, we have Valeria, who is honestly giving queen energy in a bright blue fluffy coat (perfectly practical for the middle of Samoa, IMHO).
"Being a model, sometimes I play dumb," Valeria says in a promo. "They are thinking this dumb bimbo is definitely not gonna go for long."
"It works for me, because the sleeping bear inside of me is ready to fight," she says.
Valeria is set to join the Titans tribe, and I for one, hope she absolutely slays it in the jungle.
Feras
Next up is Feras, who labels himself as a "smiling assassin".
"I can be mistaken for this dumb, big Western Sydney Arab and I want them to see that," Feras says. "I'm the complete opposite. I know I'm a genius."
Feras cites George Mladenov — one of the strongest Australian Survivor players yet — as his inspiration for the show. "George was the closest thing we had to an Arab being on TV — and we loved it!" he says. "I'm here to finish what he couldn't do."
Feras is set to join the Rebels tribe (naturally).
Viola
Also known as 'Queen V', Viola is a strong woman who puts the 'titan' in the Titans tribe.
"The term 'just a girl' is something I've heard my entire life," she says. "But I'm not an average girl."
"I can deadlift 190 kilos. I am fierce. I am a gladiator. I am a queen — address me as such."
It seems like Viola is planning on playing the charm game to win the Australian Survivor crown. "I will smile at you, I will flirt with you, I will charm you. I pack a real punch. You won't know til it hits you."
Uh, yes please! Queen V is now officially the queen of Survivor — and we couldn't be happier.
Garrick
He might be an Anthony Bourdain lookalike, but Garrick says that it's his job that trains him for his role as a Rebel in Australian Survivor.
"As someone who catches criminals for a living, I'm trained to smell a rat — and I've become pretty good at it," he says. "I walk around the shopping centres undercover catching thieves. I've caught doctors and aeronautical engineers."
"I'll be on them like a bloodhound."
That's all well and good, but judging by Survivor history, if anyone catches on that Garrick is a cop, he'll be out, pronto. Let's hope he can hide it well!
Kirby
This rebel is set to shake up the game thanks to her athletic prowess and ability to read the game.
"Being an AFLW coach, everything is about strategy," she says. "I observe and listen, I trust my instincts. My plan is not to tell them that I've ever played elite sport."
The Noongar woman says that she will be one to play both sides. "Everyone thinks I'm on their side. Always watch the quiet ones — they're dangerous."
She's giving Sarah Lacina energy and I'm honestly here for it.
Nathan
It seems like we've finally caught a glimpse at the token hottie this season — Nathan. And he seems to know it, too.
"I'm strong, fit, charming," he says in his promo. "I've got good looks and I'm not afraid to use that to get wherever I need to in the game."
The Titan, who confirms he is single (and ready to mingle), might just be the showmance we've been searching for these last couple of seasons. "If I have to flirt, dangle a carrot, I'll be playing up to that a little bit," he says.
On his gameplay, Nathan says, "there's been no one that could really compare to me."
"I'm pretty strong morally but that goes out the door playing Survivor."
We'll keep updating this story as we get more first looks at the cast. Head here for more details about Australian Survivor: Titans V Rebels.