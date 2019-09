Despite her financial situation, Issa is still able to see her Coachella plans through with Molly (Yvonne Orji), Kelli (Natasha Rothwell), and Tiffany (Amanda Seales). In the thick of so many life changes, our leading lady needs a good turn up, and she’s willing to fight for it. Nevertheless, her friends have other plans for their first night in the desert. Molly is still seeking validation at her new law firm and volunteers to write a briefing that her colleague should have handled himself. She shows up to the Coachella rental pad several hours later than the other three women, only to find them already asleep. Pregnant Tiffany needed a nap. Kelli got too high on a weed edible. And Issa was probably just exhausted from arguing with them about it all. Molly uses the quiet time to finish up on work. If this isn’t a perfect example of what it’s like transitioning into your 30s is like — falling asleep and working before midnight on the first night of Beychella — I don’t know what is.