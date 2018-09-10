What I would have done if I was Molly: Put my phone on airplane mode. Seriously, stop checking your emails.

What I would have done if I was Issa: Ignored Nathan’s text. When I am feeling that tiny, but acute sense of rejection that comes from being left on read, my natural inclination is to give the offending party a dose of their own medicine. Although, I would have regretted in this case because things turned out great for Issa and Nathan. I’m not perfect. [shrug]

What I would have done if I was Kelli: Sued the security guard that tasered me. Or at the very least, I would have started a viral campaign exposing Coachella for hiring a security team that uses excessive force. I know that it was supposed to be comical, but the officer’s reaction was violent and unnecessary.

What I would have done if I was Tiffany: Stayed home. Coachella sounds miserable even in the most ideal circumstances with the extreme heat, annoying teenagers, and hours on your feet. Taking on the festival while pregnant just seems like a bad idea.