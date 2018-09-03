Warning: My squealing commences now. First of all, the chemistry between Issa and Nathan is so natural and cute. He refuses to apologize for his disdain for L.A. (same, bro), and she refuses to stop defending her beloved city. In fact, they spend the day on an Issa-led tour of some of the city’s Black neighborhoods, including the one where Issa grew up. Issa has way more “game” than I gave her credit for, keeping an arsenal of flirty one-liners at the ready for Nathan, who is adventurous and unfiltered. *squeals* His energy is apparently infectious because as their run-in becomes a full-on date, Issa calls in sick to work, breaks into her childhood home, skinny dips in the pool, and then runs when the owners threaten to call the police. In between the fun the pair is having together, Issa also feels vulnerable about the fact that she is passionate about rapping and that she cheated on her ex. *squeals* I’ve never seen our girl like this, and I’m honestly shook!