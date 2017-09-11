When Molly’s therapist reminded her to let go of the person she thinks she should be, the career she thinks she should have, and the man she thinks she should be with, it had an unanticipated effect. She became willing to see where things go with Quentin (Lil Rel Howery), but she also let go of the moors that stopped her from sleeping with Dro. It was as if she decided, “If I’m going to free fall, let me take full advantage of all of the opportunities.” I would be lying if I said I’ve never been there. The only thing that set me right was taking the time to figure it out.