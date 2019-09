The season finale of HBO’s Insecure was hard to watch. From Lawrence (Jay Ellis) and Issa’s (Issa Rae) heart-to-heart conversation to Issa’s decision to live with Daniel (Y’lan Noel), the general consensus on Twitter seemed to be that no one learned their lesson, and everyone is still up to the same old tricks. But I don’t think that any character inspired more incredulousness from viewers than Molly (Yvonne Orji) did when she walked back on her decision to stop sleeping with Dro (Sarunas J. Jackson). Dro, who Molly has known since she was a child, is in an open marriage. And although it’s not technically an affair, it’s also not a gateway to the serious, monogamous relationship that Molly has spent two seasons wanting. So naturally, everyone wants her to stop sleeping with him. When she dressed up in lingerie for him at the end of the finale, the finger wagging and head shakes could be heard across the country.