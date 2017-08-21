You would think that after all of the drama Lawrence’s jury duty summons caused earlier in the season, it would have went away. Nope. Lawrence still has to show up and it sucks. He is dismissed and doesn’t have to serve, but two important things happen that make it a pretty trash day for him. First, he gets an invite to Derek’s (Wade Allain-Marcus) 30th birthday party. This is Tiffany’s (Amanda Seales) husband. Tiffany and issa are friends. The Issa/Lawrence reunion is going to happen. Second, while scrolling through Kelli’s (Natasha Rothwell) Facebook page, he catches a photo of Issa and Daniel together at the diner. I think butt hurt is an accurate descriptor, here. He wastes no time stalking Daniel online. Oh how the tables have turned, Issa was doing the same thing to Tasha a few weeks ago.