After the party, Kelli convinces her girls to go to a local diner. A guy she met at “Kiss & Grind” is waiting for her there. And because it’s apparently that kind of night, Daniel is there, too. Molly is wrapped up in her text conversation with Dro. She declines his invitation for a nightcap. And I get it. Dro and Molly have great natural chemistry and some history between them. And I think he’s being honest about the status of his relationship. But if you’ll recall, Molly is on a journey of emotional growth, especially in the relationship area. It might feel nice to be around Dro, but she knows he can’t give her what she wants in the long run. I commend her for making the tough call.