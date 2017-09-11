Last, but certainly not least, there’s Issa. At the marathon, she and Molly find Kelli at the finish line on a stretcher. She’s ok, but she got her period in the all white outfit and couldn’t finish the race. Also, Tiffany (Amanda Seales) and Derek are having a baby. The mom to be is super happy about her new beginnings and tries to spread the good vibes around to her friends with compliments. She’s having a baby. Kelli is getting fit. Molly is interviewing. Issa is… moving. Ok so maybe she is last and least. Things aren’t going well at We Got Yall, either. She has invited the Latino students to the office for tutoring since the program is full at East 41st Street high School. She finally confesses to her boss Joanne (Catherine Curtin) what has been going on and she is in hot water when she realizes that the organization can be sued for segregation and discrimination. But she does make amends with Frieda (Lisa Joyce), who gets promoted. Later, after “Due North” ends, Issa asks Molly and Kelli to help her pack. Kelli suggests that Issa get a roommate since she can no longer afford to live alone. She plans on living with her brother, who is already being a petty queen with too many ground rules. But first, to drum up some extra cash, Issa has a yard sale. However, she can’t bring herself to sell the couch that was such an important part of her and Lawrence’s relationship. She leaves him a message telling him what time he can pick it up to avoid seeing her, but when she shows up to drop off her keys, he’s still there. It’s the moment of truth.