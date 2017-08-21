And honestly, she’s not the only one. Many people look to their parents and grandparents as shining examples of what they want from their own relationship. They want to replicate the recipe that formed such a bond with someone else. I’ve also noticed that on a deeper level, coming from a loving, two-parent home is often thrown around as a badge of honor. People feel more eligible and better equipped to have healthy partnerships when they were raised “right” by parents who are still together. This is part of the reason Molly’s failed relationships were so confusing to her on Insecure. She couldn’t understand why things weren’t just falling into place when she had everything she needed on paper.