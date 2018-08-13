Both Issa and Molly have a little time to kill. Issa is waiting for a text from Daniel letting her know he’s done with yet another sexcapade with the girl from the other day. Molly has those dinner plans with her not-boyfriend, Dro, later. In the interim, they ride around together in Issa’s “party Lyft.” It starts off cute. They drop off some club-hopping girls who remind them of younger versions of themselves. Then they pick up a sexy guy named Nathan who is giving Issa even sexier eyes from the backseat. And then a less sexy guy joins the three of them in the Lyft Line. This is when all hell breaks loose. Less sexy passenger is also extremely disrespectful — he smokes weed in Issa’s car and calls her and Molly “bitches”— and Nathan won’t have it. The men get into a fistfight in the backseat. It’s mayhem that ends with Nathan running away, and less sexy guy with a black eye. Poor Issa can’t catch a break.