After two seasons I finally figured out what makes Insecure so good. You know that flutter of anticipation you get feel when your best friend calls you to say, OMG! Guess who I just saw?! — because you don’t know if it’s her ex, your ex, or someone from Love Island? How about the way your stomach knots up just before you walk into a restaurant for a first date? You know that slowly rising anxiety in the middle of an argument via iMessage when you can see those three little dots moving, and you know the other person is typing? Well Emmy-nominated Issa Rae and the rest of the geniuses behind the scenes at Insecure have been able to bottle those feelings up and administer them to viewers in huge doses over the course of 30 minutes. It's simple, and sometimes basic, but it works.