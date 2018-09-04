The Complete Guide To Being Insecure's Tiffany

Things are almost back to normal on HBO’s Insecure. Issa (Issa Rae) has a new apartment, much more free time now that she quit her job, and a new prospective boo to obsess over. Her best friend Molly (Yvonne Orji) is still struggling to balance her life with the one she thinks she’s supposed to have. Even Kelli (Natasha Rothwell) has popped up to talk some mess and help Issa get her finances in order. Tiffany (Amanda Seales), is still an outlier, especially now that she’s pregnant.
But Tiffany is an important member of Insecure’s female quartet, even though she’s not around as much. In fact, many women identify with her for this very reason. She is the friend with more of her proverbial “shit” together, and thinks that the petty drama that her friends deal with on a daily basis is a little beneath her. She’s annoying and pretentious, but she keeps her crew well-rounded.
For the past three weeks we’ve created character guides to help readers figure out if they’re the life of the party (Kelli), the awkwardly cool girl (Issa), or the the go-getter that could probably benefit from some stillness (Molly). We're wrapping up our series with Tiffany, the friend we hate to love and love to hate. You can now go forth with the rest of season 3 without any doubts about which of them describes you to the T.