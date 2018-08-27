The Complete Guide To Being Insecure's Kelli

It’s great to have a lot of things in common with your friends. A shared sense of values and interests can definitely solidify a strong foundation. However, individuality — and surrounding yourself with people who respect it — is just as important. That’s why the four-friend combo has had such an allure over female viewers for so long. It matters which Sex & The City character you “are” because it’s just another way of defining what makes you special and unique within your own crew.
HBO’s Insecure is the latest show to capitalize off of this phenomenon, offering up four Black women characters from the same peer group with different styles and perspectives on life. There is something satisfying about knowing what to expect from Issa (Issa Rae), Molly (Yvonne Orji), Kelli (Natasha Rothwell), and Tiffany (Amanda Seales) because we know their archetypes. We enter their version of L.A. through each of their unique lenses.
The Refinery29 editorial team has teamed up to create four complete guides to understanding each of the Insecure characters. Check out our guide to being awkward Issa and type-A Molly here. Click through this slideshow for everything you need to know about Kelli: the outspoken, sexually liberated friend in the group. She’s an accountant by day, podcaster and troublemaker in her spare time. She might be the most unique character, and definitely the one I identify with the most.