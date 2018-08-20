The Complete Guide To Being Insecure's Molly

Any real fan of HBO’s Insecure knows exactly which of the four main female characters represents them the most. The series, created by visionary actress, writer, and producer Issa Rae, has also ushered in a new group of female characters for women to see themselves in. For example, I'm definitely a Molly (Yvonne Orji) — all about a bottom line and in a little bit of denial about my own baggage. But I like to think that I'm a Kelli (Nathasha Rothwell) rising, which explains the side of me that is obnoxious and sexually liberated.
Lucky for you, Refinery29 is spending four weeks helping you figure out where you fit into the Insecure universe. Each one of our editorial teams named a specific product, practice, or philosophy that defines each one of the four main characters on Insecure. You can check out our guide to being Issa here.
This week is all about Molly, a lawyer and Issa’s type-A best friend. Molly is constantly trying to get her romantic life to be just as perfect as her professional life, and she is having flings until she gets it right.