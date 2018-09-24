Molly can and will say no to her blessing, though. She goes on a second date with Andrew — who apparently auditioned for B2K — and it’s going just as lovely as the first one, until he brings up her failed fling with Dro (Sarunas Jackson). Clearly it’s still a sore subject for her. But there was no way for Andrew to have known that, especially after she blabbed to him about it when she was intoxicated at Coachella. Either way, Andrew didn’t stand a chance and Molly completely storms off in her cute red dress. She doesn’t wait for Taurean to give their big presentation, either. She nails the presentation by herself, but it spells doom for her working relationship with Taurean. It’s a shame since Molly went out of her way to get in Taurean’s good graces in the first place. But you know, Molly is going to Molly.