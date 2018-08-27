It takes no time for Daniel to prove Molly, Kelli, and Tiffany right. Things go south for him at the studio when, instead of playing Khalil’s version of his beat for Spyder, he puts on his preferred jazzy one with lackluster results. Khalil and Spyder scrap the song altogether, and Daniel pouts some more. Later, he takes it out on Issa. She has somehow scraped together some money to treat Daniel to a nice dinner. It’s the least she can do since he’s been letting her stay at his place. She also announces that she’s taking the property manager gig and moving out. Good girl. Daniel takes the news in stride and changes the subject to fill Issa in on his faux pas with Khalil. Issa thinks Daniel should trust Khalil. Daniel thinks Issa is unqualified to give career advice when she isn’t passionate about her work. The latter is a low blow. Not even the apologetic head he tries to give Issa later in the night can make up for it.