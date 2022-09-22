Joy Ofodu On Dating, Relationships, & Being Boo’ed Up On Instagram

But how did she tell the world and her Instacousins, who joined her on this wild ride to find bae, that she got a real one? No, no, no, she couldn’t just post an epic photo and be done with it or tease her followers with a heart eyes emoji that covered his face. We’ve seen that before. “I said, let me make it different from anything I’ve ever done. Let me script a whole, slightly fictional web series, and I want him to star in it,” Joy says, the celebrated voiceover artist and creative executive. “I want people to see [Ivan] and feel him and experience some of the love that we share.”