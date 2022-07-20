When I’m in the clothes that suit me, I’ve noticed that I carry myself differently. I feel like I’m really inhabiting my own body — which is to say that, broadly speaking, there’s an undeniable connection between how we dress and how we feel. And even if Instagram models and sponsored ads would have us believe that in order to be objectively attractive, one must sport matching lingerie sets and little linen dresses, in reality, the things that we feel sexiest in are personal. Sex appeal is subjective — and so are the ways we might clothe ourselves to achieve it.