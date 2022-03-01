Everlane’s Latest Drop Is Giving Major ’80s Power Suit Vibes

The blazer — which is offered in sizes 00 to 16 — fits true to size in the shoulders and has a hem that drops to the upper-to-mid thigh. The pants, which also come in sizes 00 through 16, have two inseam lengths but as a 5'3" person, the shorter-inseam pant still ran long on me (I will have to request a hefty alteration and/or only wear these with my highest platforms or heels). However, I knew that a taller pal will look very sharp in these trousers so I had my 5' 7" friend Naomi try on the pants and it worked out perfectly for her height. And I'd have to say my absolute favorite piece from the collection is the trench coat — available in sizes XXS to XL — which I sized down in (to account for my short height) and I think the fit and length are superb all around. I cannot wait to wear this as my picnic-inspired springtime layer.