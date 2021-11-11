Why You Should Replace Your Sweats With A Power Suit

Sure, there was probably a time when donning a tailored “power suit” indicated that you were either a business exec or a presidential candidate — but we’ve long since abandoned that notion. These days, a proper suit also makes for perfectly acceptable attire for a wedding, or a dinner party, or, hell, a trip to the supermarket. It’s everyday wear — a buttoned-up answer to athleisure. And more than ever before, high-end designers and fast-fashion brands alike are churning out suit options that cater to every personality.
“For me, wearing bold and colorful suits in a courtroom is my opportunity to express myself — in a space that’s male-dominated and needless to say, pretty static in terms of clothing,” says New York-based immigration lawyer, Elaisa Rubio. “As a young woman and a person of color, I already stand out in the courtroom...so the thing that makes me feel most confident is a vibrant power suit. It’s my way of bringing personality and power into my aesthetic. And there’s no shortage of attorneys in simple black suits.”
We’re seeing that version of emboldened, sartorially spirited suiting across runways, in offices, and in popular television shows. In fact, BET+’s latest series Sacrifice centers around an entertainment lawyer who, like Rubio, spends a great deal of time juggling professionalism and personal expression — in some decidedly memorable suits.
So, in time with the show’s release (November 4) — and the emergence of layering season — we’re rounding up the best, most ground-breaking, era-defining power suits on the market right now. Shop for your next dress-code-enforced engagement, ahead.