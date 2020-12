Jingle Jangle Is A Reminder That The Best Christmas Movies Are Black

Jingle Jangle is getting stellar reviews and universal praise, as it should, but it’s also being treated like an outlier of Black representation in the Christmas movie space. There absolutely needs to be more Jingle Jangles, but let’s not forget the notable Black holiday films that already exist that are woefully underrepresented in the mainstream conversation surrounding the best of the genre. Queen Latifah’s delightful Last Holiday is number 52 on Esquire’s best Christmas movies list. NUMBER FIFTY-TWO. Imagine thinking there are 51 better Christmas movies than one in which LL Cool J and Queen Latifah fall in love? Couldn’t be me. And that was one of the better rankings. Decider’s list doesn’t feature a single film whose main character is Black. Imagine ignoring The Best Man Holiday like that? Imagine including Holidate , a disastrously bad offering that’s barely even a Christmas movie, on any list, let alone one that excludes The Preacher’s Wife? Not on my watch! If you want a full list of the best in Black Christmas movies, we’ve got you covered , but here are my definitive shout outs of the best of the best.