It's a well known movie musical rule that the villain has to perform one of the best songs on the soundtrack (see, for example: Keith David's Dr. Facilier singing “Friends On The Other Side” in The Princess and The Frog) and “Magic Man G” does not disappoint. Keegan-Michael Key makes the most of his solo moment and goes all out for the jazzy tune, even topping it off with a tribute to James Brown. The actor, known for his comedy, leans more heavily on his playful side than his sinister one, which really works here. Can we give him a dance break in the middle of all his future movies, please?