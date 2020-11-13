I already knew Whitaker’s talent was limitless, but it was still impressive to hear him take on this emotional ballad. In “Over and Over,” Jeronicus laments over his fractured family life and questions what his life would be like if he had not lost faith in himself and his abilities. It is the first time we see Jeronicus being vulnerable. Overall, Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey is a pretty upbeat, joyful story. So, this song is toward the bottom of the list simply because it is not as uplifting as the others. The track is necessary for Jeronicus’s character development, but it's not exactly a holiday hit.