A few weeks ago, Netflix dipped its toe in the 2020 holiday movie pond with Emma Roberts starrer Holidate. This week, the streamer dives all the way in. On Friday, November 13, Netflix will premiere Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey, a fanciful holiday film with a superstar Black cast (and multiple John Legend connections). Earlier this week, Netflix premiered its sweetest holiday series yet, Dash & Lily, led by Euphoria’s Austin Abrams and Midori Francis.
On Sunday, November 15, you’ll also get the fourth season of The Crown. Although the royal family drama isn’t directly related to the holidays, Netflix has made the Emmy-favorite its signature luxury winter series since 2016. At this point, it’s impossible to separate The Crown from this time of the year.
If you’re not yet in the holiday spirit, Netflix still has some treats for you. For those still commemorating Veteran’s Day, there’s World War II series The Liberator. You’ll also find a timely docuseries (Trial 4), a movie star’s return to the screen (The Life Ahead), and much more.
These are all the new Netflix offerings broken down by plot, genre, and whether you should watch something immediately or skip for now. Keep reading for the lowdown on all of these Netflix treats, including their trailers.