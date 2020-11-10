It’s Christmas Now — The Dash & Lily Soundtrack Says So

The characters Netflix's new YA holiday rom-com series Dash & Lily embody the yearly Christmas divide: those who cannot get enough holiday cheer and those who would do anything to avoid it entirely. Despite their polarizing beliefs, Scrooge-like Dash (Austin Abrams) and holiday obsessive Lily (Midori Francis) develop a deep connection the just so happens to coincide with the holiday season. And as they communicate with each other strictly via notes left in a red notebook, Dash & Lily's soundtrack boosts the holiday-themed romance — with the merry Christmas sights and sounds of New York City as the backdrop.
The story goes that the two teens start writing to each other after Lily leaves a notebook filled with clues and a dares in The Strand bookstore (shoutout to independent bookstore enthusiasts out there). Dash, who is obsessed with The Strand, finds it and plays along as their simple game turns into a pen-pal exchange that takes them around their favorite spots in New York. Naturally, their journey is set to a playlist of classic holiday jingles and songs that serve as melancholy love letters to the city.
You will instantly recognize some of the holiday songs, though you may not recognize every version you'll hear in Dash & Lily. There are also a few lesser-known holiday tunes so pay close attention: These are all the songs from Dash & Lily. May they transport you to the twinkle-light soaked streets of New York City at Christmastime.