The Night Before is about three bros and their Christmas Eve tradition. And while, yes, the movie centers on an intense male friendship, the dudes don't get all the laughs. Why would they, when Mindy Kaling and Ilana Glazer are around?
"These movies can quickly become testosterone-driven, buddy things — to have these amazing women bringing such great stuff to the table was just such an awesome thing for us," director and co-writer Jonathan Levine says in an exclusive featurette.
Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Seth Rogen, and Anthony Mackie star in the film as longtime friends who spend every Christmas Eve together, but have decided to put an end to their yearly festivities with one final, crazy night out. Jillian Bell, who made you guffaw in 22 Jump Street, instigates some of the insanity by giving her husband (Rogen's character) a box of drugs. Meanwhile, the guys run into the always excellent Lizzy Caplan, who is out with her friend (Kaling). But best of all is Glazer, who plays a self-professed Grinch out to wreak havoc.
The Night Before is due out November 20. Watch the featurette, below.
