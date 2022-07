How Wellness Guru Queen Afua Is Saving Black Women — One Green Juice At A Time

Long before everyone was all “green juice” this, and “namaste” that, Queen Afua devoted her life to wellness and teaching folks to harness the power of natural foods for holistic self-care . If parading around the Whole Foods’ hot bar at lunch time is your vibe, guess what? Queen Afua was one of the pioneers of the whole green foods movement . So, go ahead and eat those roasted brussels sprouts and wax poetic about your sophisticated Ninja Foodi Power Blender , but if you’re going to, you need to put all the respect on Queen Afua’s name.