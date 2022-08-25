Rapper Kali On How To Spot A Scammer & The Art Of The Finesse

The “Mami” lyricist offered a word of advice for her fellow sisters enjoying their “having fun era.” Rule No. 1: “Don’t ever go nowhere without no money. Period. If you can’t buy your plane ticket back, you do not need to be going,” Kali cautions. “If I go out of town and I don’t want to sleep with a guy and he’s like, ‘You gotta leave.’ I’m like, ‘You know what? I’m going to stay. I’ll get my own room. And I’m going to have fun while I’m out here. But you have a blast with your ego.’”